Terry Funk “Celebration Of Life” Set For Next Week In Texas

The life of Terry Funk will be celebrated next week in Texas.

As noted, the Amarillo native passed away this week at the age of 79.

Following the sad news of his passing, it was announced that a “Celebration of Life for WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk” will be held next Thursday and Friday in his longtime home state.

Visitation for Funk is scheduled for Thursday, August 31 from 5-7pm at Brooks Funeral Directors, located at 1702 5th Avenue in Canyon, TX. The phone number for more information is 806-644-2111.

The service for Funk will then be held at 2pm on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Hillside Christian Church’s West Campus, located at 6100 S. Soncy Road in Funk’s hometown of Amarillo, TX. The phone number is 806-457-4900.