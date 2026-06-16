Tessa Blanchard Departs TNA

A former TNA World Champion has officially parted ways with the company.

Tessa Blanchard has been granted her release from TNA Wrestling after requesting to leave the promotion. The exact reasoning behind her departure has not been made public as of this writing.

Blanchard’s second run with TNA was a brief one, having only returned to the company back in December 2024. During her first stint, she made history as a dual champion, having held both the TNA World Championship and the Knockouts Championship.

Her standing with CMLL is reportedly not affected by this news, and no word yet on what’s next for the former titleholder.

We’ll keep you updated as more details on this story develop.

(H/T: Fightful Select)