Tessa Blanchard Was Reportedly Planned For MLW Women’s Title Program

According to a previous report from PWMania.com, CMLL wrestler Tessa Blanchard appeared set to make her MLW debut last weekend at Fightland. However, CMLL later released a statement clarifying that Blanchard would only make a single appearance and that “there is no deal between Blanchard, MLW, and CMLL beyond this booking.”

Blanchard was eventually withdrawn from the MLW event but ended up competing against STARDOM’s Starlight Kid at CMLL’s Sabados De Coliseo event instead. Dave Meltzer discussed the situation involving MLW and Blanchard on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Earlier reports indicated that at last weekend’s MLW Fightland and Fusion TV tapings, Masha Slamovich made her MLW debut. During the Fusion TV tapings, Slamovich defeated Shotzi Blackheart to win the MLW Women’s World Title. Meltzer noted that Blanchard was originally slated to face Blackheart, with the expectation that she would either win the title at that show or shortly thereafter.

Meltzer also mentioned that Slamovich was already scheduled to join MLW, aligning with a previous PWInsider report stating that she had signed with MLW in July. He added that the issue between CMLL and MLW stemmed from CMLL only approving Blanchard for one date with MLW. Meltzer suggested that MLW’s intention to have Blanchard win the belt could have pressured CMLL to allow her to participate in more MLW events.

Furthermore, Meltzer revealed that Blanchard’s potential victory of the MLW Women’s World Title was not the reason for the conflict with CMLL. He expressed uncertainty about the current situation but indicated that there seems to be no movement toward her joining MLW at this time. Regarding Slamovich’s arrival in MLW, Meltzer speculated that while her debut was not a direct consequence of Blanchard’s withdrawal, her title win might be linked to that last-minute change.