Tetsuya Naito Reveals He Had To Get Nine Stitches Following His Match At NJPW WrestleKingdom 18

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito recently spoke with the company on a number of topics including how he had to get nine stitches following his NJPW WrestleKingdom 18 match against SANADA, which saw the two collide after he hit SANADA with his Destino finisher.

Naito said, “Right, my eyelid. We clashed heads when I went for that last Destino. So after the match, I got to the back, gave my comments, went to the trainer’s room and got six stitches. I really didn’t want them and asked if there was another way, but didn’t have a choice. Those stitches hurt like hell. The anesthetic before- can you imagine getting a shot on your eyelid? But the doctor’s all happy go lucky about it. Actually on the last Korakuen shows of the year I got hit on the other side, and that was three stitches on that eyelid. So I had nine stitches across two eyes within two weeks of one another.”