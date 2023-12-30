The Battle Of Long Island Set For AEW Worlds End, Updated Lineup

The Battle Of Long Island is coming to AEW Worlds End 2023.

During this week’s special “New Year’s Smash” episode of AEW Rampage on TNT, it was announced during a backstage segment that Kris Statlander will be going one-on-one against Willow Nightingale in the “Battle of Long Island” at Saturday night’s year-end pay-per-view.

The AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, December 30, 2023, from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

Featured below is the updated card for the year-end pay-per-view for All Elite Wrestling this weekend.

AEW WORLDS END 2023

AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF vs. Samoa Joe

Continental Classic Tournament Finals: Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley

AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland – No DQ Match

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Riho

AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart vs. Abadon

Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee

Andrade El Idolo vs. Miro

Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

Sting, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho vs. Big Bill, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita

Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Mark Briscoe & Daniel Garcia vs. Jay White, Rush, Jay Lethal & Brody King

Zero-Hour Pre-Show: 20-Man Battle Royal For Future TNT Title Shot: Competitors TBA

Zero-Hour Pre-Show: FTW Champion HOOK vs. Wheeler Yuta – FTW Rules Match