The Bollywood Boyz Address Their WWE Release, Challenges They Faced On 205 Live

The Bollywood Boyz (Gurvinder “Gurv” Sihra and Harvinder “Harv” Sihra) recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co on a number of topics including their WWE release.

Gurv Sihra said, “Just before we got released, our confidence was sky high as far as learning from such great minds like Road Dogg, Shawn, Regal, and Hunter. We are taking what we learned and now we’re bringing it onto the independent circuit and applying it. Now when we get an opportunity to go do a Dark, or do a Rampage, you’re just applying what you learned and just go out and do the eight minutes you get on TV and just go do your best.”

The Bollywood Boyz also talked about the challenges they faced on 205 Live.

Harv Sihra said, “I think the hardest thing was the placement. It came on after SmackDown. I know the company was really behind 205 Live and all the boys on 205 worked hard every night. Guys like Ali and Murphy were having some amazing matches, but when you go on after Roman and Seth and Randy, it’s hard. You’re still establishing yourselves. Nobody was on cable TV. We were all on the Network and then you come on after SmackDown, it’s a hard challenge, but again, everybody busted their ass.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.