The Boogeyman Says Donald Trump Rejected WWE WrestleMania 23 Segment

WWE legend The Boogeyman has revealed details about a WrestleMania 23 segment involving Donald Trump that never made it to television.

Before becoming President of the United States, Trump was heavily involved in WWE’s “Battle of the Billionaires” storyline with Vince McMahon, which culminated at WrestleMania 23 in a Hair vs. Hair Match. In the bout, Bobby Lashley represented Trump and defeated Umaga, who was representing McMahon, leading to McMahon having his head shaved in the middle of the ring.

As part of the storyline’s build, WWE aired a backstage segment featuring Trump and then-Miss USA Tara Conner. During the skit, The Boogeyman emerged from behind a couch, startling Conner before confronting Trump.

Speaking with Going Ringside, The Boogeyman, real name Marty Wright, revealed that Trump was unwilling to portray fear during the segment, which ultimately led to a portion of the angle being removed. “He and Vince are friends, as you know. But I got to tell you, in that segment, when I come up from behind the couch … he didn’t want to be frightened. So he’s talking about how this place is a circus. True enough. But he didn’t want to sell my character.”

According to Wright, the original version of the segment continued after Trump ordered him to get food. “So he said, ‘go make me a sandwich,’ and, you know, you see me walk off screen, but then I came back and I grabbed him by the collar and I said, ‘how about a worm sandwich?’ They cut that. They cut it because he did not want to show fear.”

Wright admitted the decision created issues for his on-screen character, whose entire gimmick revolved around frightening opponents and authority figures. “I got somewhat in trouble for that … because I allowed him to not show fearfulness, which almost kills the character.”

Despite the creative disagreement, Wright said he still looks back on the experience positively. “I was very fortunate. I can say that I actually met the president before he was president.”

In the version that ultimately aired on WWE television, Trump remained completely unfazed by The Boogeyman’s appearance. After briefly acknowledging him, Trump simply instructed him to get a sandwich before continuing his phone conversation as if nothing unusual had happened.

The segment remains one of several memorable interactions between Trump and WWE talent during his involvement in the company’s programming throughout the mid-2000s, culminating in his prominent role at WrestleMania 23.