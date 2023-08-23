The Boys Sign New Deal To Remain With ROH & AEW

The Boys are gonna remain “#AllElite” for the foreseeable future.

Brandon and Brent Tate, collectively known as The Boys, have announced that they have re-signed with All Elite Wrestling and Ring Of Honor.

“Brent and I just re-signed with All Elite Wrestling / Ring of Honor Wrestling. #GodDidThat,” he wrote.

The Boys are best known for wrestling six-man tag team matches alongside former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle, whom they have been paired with for many years.

They wrestled their first AEW match against The Acclaimed back in 2021.