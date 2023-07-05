The Creed Brothers Lose A Loser Leaves Town Match On NXT

The Creed Brothers are riding off into the NXT sunset.

On this week’s Independence Day edition of NXT on USA, The Creed Brothers lost in the main event of the show against The Dyad in a Loser Leaves Town match.

The outcome of the match saw a mystery man in the crowd wearing a mask and a red hoodie jump on the apron after the referee was distracted due to interference from Ava Raine and Ivy Nile, leading to The Dyad pinning The Creed Brothers.

With the win, The Dyad remains in NXT, but The Creed Brothers are done with the brand.

As noted, Julius and Brutus Creed are expected to move to the WWE main roster soon.