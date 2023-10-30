The Creed Brothers Set To Begin WWE Main Roster Push On Tonight’s RAW

The Creed Brothers are officially WWE main roster stars.

WWE has announced Alpha Academy vs. The Creed Brothers for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, which is the go-home red brand show for the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

As noted, Alpha Academy had previously issued an open challenge for tonight’s installment of the three-hour WWE on USA Network program.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com that The Creed Brothers working tonight’s Raw is not a “one-off,” but instead is the start of their run on the WWE main roster.

