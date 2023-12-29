The Devil Will Likely Be Revealed At AEW Worlds End

The Devil character’s storyline appears to be coming to an end in AEW, possibly as soon as this weekend.

Last year at All Out, AEW introduced this mystery person with MJF to claim an AEW World Title shot before revealing he was the one behind the mask. The Devil and mystery partners attacked Jay White, The Acclaimed, and Billy Gunn, who had been feuding or teaming with the World Heavyweight Champion in recent months.

On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe turned on MJF, proving that he isn’t The Devil but is aligned with him, allowing the mystery men to pin MJF and win the ROH Tag Team Titles.

“It feels like we’re getting close to finding out who The Devil is. I expect some big revelations and big moments at Worlds End. The secrets will be revealed, and I’m looking forward to it. It’s been very different from the rest of AEW this year, and I’ve been very excited about it.

People who want to see that kind of episodic storytelling, and the identity of the Devil, and finding out that Samoa Joe is working with The Devil, added a whole new layer to it, especially heading into this match. Very excited for this match. MJF/Samoa Joe at Grand Slam was a great match, but now the stakes have been set, and the table is there for another great match with a different set of stakes.”

You can check out the complete media call below:



(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)