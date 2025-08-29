The Godfather Recalls Physical Altercation With Ex-WWE Star Over Racist Comments

During a recent episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright (best known to fans as The Godfather) shared a story about a backstage altercation with the late Ludvig Borga (Tony Halme) during a WWE tour in Germany.

The story was brought up by Ron Simmons, with John “Bradshaw” Layfield setting the scene, recalling that the confrontation happened at a bar in Bremen, Germany. At the time, Wright was working under a different persona. “I don’t know, Godfather’s over there maybe as Papa Shango—” JBL said, before Wright clarified, “Las Vegas… might have been Papa Shango.”

Wright explained that the altercation was triggered by a racist remark from Borga. “He said something. He was a racist… but he was in part of some, not KKK, but whatever they have where he’s from, he was part of that,” Wright recalled.

At that point, Gerald Brisco interjected, “I think it’s called Nazi.” Wright continued, “He said something stupid to me and I reacted.”

According to Simmons, the incident ended quickly once Wright retaliated: “Well, his ass down now.” Wright confirmed that Borga was indeed dropped during the confrontation.

JBL added that while Borga had a reputation as a “tough guy,” he “didn’t want to mess with Godfather” after the encounter. The incident never escalated further.

Fans can hear the full story below.