Original Plan For GUNTHER’s WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 Match Revealed

Sheamus has revealed that his classic Intercontinental Championship match against GUNTHER at Clash at the Castle 2022 almost didn’t happen.

Speaking with Robert Jackman of Uncrowned, “The Celtic Warrior” reflected on the bout, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest matches of his career. Surprisingly, Sheamus revealed he was not the original opponent penciled in for GUNTHER at the Cardiff, Wales premium live event.

He said, “The original plan was actually meant to be Gunther defending his title against Shinsuke Nakamura.”

The eventual showdown between Sheamus and GUNTHER went on to become an instant classic, earning widespread critical acclaim and solidifying GUNTHER’s run as one of the most dominant Intercontinental Champions in history.

Despite his long list of accolades as a multi-time world champion, Sheamus has still never captured the Intercontinental Championship — the only men’s main roster title missing from his résumé.

Sheamus is currently embroiled in a heated feud with Rusev. The two are set to face off in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook Match this Sunday, August 31, at WWE Clash in Paris.