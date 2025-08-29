WWE Issues Another Round Of Staff Layoffs

WWE has undergone yet another round of staff layoffs this week, continuing the company’s internal restructuring under the TKO Group Holdings banner.

The news was first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, who confirmed that “a few” internal staff members were let go on Thursday.

According to Sapp, the latest cuts were the result of restructuring measures and, importantly, did not include any talent releases.

I'm told that there were a few staff layoffs in WWE today, as a result of restructuring. I've heard of no talent releases — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 28, 2025

At this time, no specific names or departments have been confirmed as affected.

This marks the latest in a series of staff reductions since WWE officially merged with UFC in 2023 to form TKO Group Holdings. Since the merger, multiple rounds of layoffs have taken place as the company continues to streamline its corporate operations.

The timing of this round comes during a particularly busy stretch for WWE, with the final episode of SmackDown airing tonight before Sunday’s Clash in Paris premium live event in France.