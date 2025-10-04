The Hardys Explain Why They Returned To TNA Wrestling

TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) discussed their decision to return to the company in an interview with I Love Wrestling.

Matt Hardy said, “TNA just felt like a place that we could go to and we could contribute and they would utilize us. Tommy Dreamer is the guy doing the booking and he was pretty persuasive. I’ve always had a great relationship with him. He’s really good about knowing how to utilize myself and Jeff in the best way possible.”

He continued, “At TNA, I thought I would be looked at as valuable and Jeff did as well. They really put us in the perfect position to succeed. As you can see, it has definitely worked because there’s been so much growth of TNA over the last year.”

Jeff Hardy on returning to the company:

“I had so many great moments and memories in TNA. That’s when I started painting eyes on my eyelids back in 2012 and had a really good run there. This is perfect. Then I thought, ‘Oh my god, I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be and this is going to be great when I go back to the TNA dimension to save my brother once again.’”

Matt Hardy on wanting to cement their legacy in TNA:

“We are really working hard to cement our legacy. Even coming in to TNA and being together as a team, we just wanted to show how we could contribute. We wanted to also show how we could be selfless and help young teams and try and build young teams and give them a rub and let people who may know us from being on TV now for 27 years. I know the Hardys, but they discover The Rascalz or they discover a First Class or whoever it may be. It’s been great. They put us in a position to succeed. We feel valuable, and that’s really important at this stage of the game for us.”

