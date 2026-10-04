The Hardys Given Full Creative Control Of TNA iMPACT Episode

TNA Wrestling has announced that pro wrestling legends Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, a.k.a. The Hardys, will have full creative control over the October 13th episode of iMPACT on AMC. This episode, which is scheduled to air a week from next Tuesday, will be the first taping following TNA’s Bound For Glory event.

Here is the full announcement:

The Hardys Put In Complete Control Of TNA Wrestling Live Event In Dothan, Alabama On Tuesday, October 13, As The Tag Team Stars Begin Their 35th Year In Pro Wrestling

TNA Wrestling announced a very special night at the Dothan Civic Center on Tuesday, October 13, to mark the start of the 35th year of Jeff and Matt Hardy as professional wrestlers.

The wrestling legends, aka, The GOATs, have been given full creative control of that night’s show, which will air October 15, as Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC, per TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella.

Every element of the October 13th show in Dothan will be orchestrated from the minds of Jeff & Matt. They are the matchmakers, will set the surprises and match stipulations, and of course play a huge role themselves in-ring during the evening. The October 13th TNA show in Dothan will air Thursday, October 15 on AMC.

To celebrate this special anniversary night, every fan in attendance is encouraged to dress like Jeff or Matt from any era of their historic careers. The two best-dressed fans – one as Matt, one as Jeff – will be crowned the winners and be the first in line for the post-show meet and greet with the real Hardys. A special commemorative photo – of The Hardys and The Hardy Look-Alikes – will be taken and featured on TNA’s social media outlets and the TNA website.

Special Hardy merchandise will be available exclusively at the Dothan shows to honor the Hardys’ 35th year.

The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will face Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw of syX in a False Count Anywhere Match at Bound For Glory 2026.