Survivor Series, the Thanksgiving tradition for the WWE, took place in Houston, Texas at Daikin Park, the venue that hosts Major League Baseball’s Astros franchise. With nearly 35,000 tickets sold by the time the show started, as much as it’s puzzling how the organization can move that amount of tickets with only four matches announced, you have to give credit to the TKO hype machine, even in the sluggish economy, the WWE brand can still sell tickets for its marquee events.

Granted, The Rock was added to the line-up, even if it was more of an in-person commercial for his next film than anything to do with the actual wrestling product, and I don’t think that this year’s Survivor Series had nearly the same travel crowd as the other “big four” pay-per-views in 2026. That’s why while it might not seem like the most logical crossover on the surface, the AAA vs. WWE Survivor Series match was something booked specifically for the local market, and when you’re running a stadium, it’s a smart move. The main reason that I would cite a fine line between the WWE vs. AAA match is that obviously, the office doesn’t want its lucha project to look weak since it would be counterproductive to the corporation’s overall goal of the Mexican expansion, but at the same time, there’s a lot of major star power on the WWE team as well.

I could be wrong, but I get the impression that many of the historical pay-per-views have enough cache based on the history behind them that the name value sells the majority of the show. Still, I’m honestly wondering how fans can continue to pay the inflated ticket prices and still get their money’s worth with only four matches on the card. Just on paper, it looked like a lot of sizzle without the substance to justify it. We know that the pyro and ballyhoo is a part of the TKO presentation of eventually offering less in exchange for higher ticket prices, but have recent pay-per-view truly delivered?

I have to be honest, with three multi-person matches on the card, I wasn’t really expecting too much in terms of match quality, mostly because how many great 10-man tag matches can you name in the history of the sport? Yes, I understand that there’s the traditional aspect of that bout as a part of the Survivor Series PPV, and one of them on the card is fine to honor that tradition, but it’s important to put the scenario into context, the original 10-man tag bouts on the early editions of Survivor Series stood out because those took place at a time when the vast majority of television matches were still squash bouts, with maybe one contest each week that saw the stars compete against each other. The chance to see two five-man teams battle it out was considered a major dose of star power for the Survivor Series event. Quite simply, that isn’t the case anymore, and there was a reason that the company shifted away from the traditional format years ago.

Even with the War Games stipulation, which was booked to provided memorable moments, not necessarily quality matches, the line-up got repetitive at different points throughout the broadcast. One of the reasons for that was that within recent years, the War Games stipulation gets slapped onto Survivor Series, prompting the writing team to have to script a team format to justify the gimmick. The Bloodline vs. 946 is a feud that is worthy of the stipulation of War Games, especially how it was built up on television within the past few months, but generally speaking, the copy and paste structure of these matches has gotten stale since they took place every year in the modern era.

The women’s War Games match opened the show and for what it was, it was a solid opener. They did enough to offer something worthwhile without going overboard so that there were still things for the other matches to do later in the night. Alexa Bliss got hurt early during the fall away slam spot, and just from the brief moment that I saw her reaction with blood on her face, it looked like a broken nose. This segment showcased Charlotte Flair and Stephanie Vaquer very well, but in the grand scheme of things, this was an exhibition without anything at stake so it was difficult for there to be any type of major investment. The spot of the match was the moonsault from the top of the cage from Charlotte and it was a prime example of her tremendous athleticism. The baby face team won, but this was basically cannon fodder.

The John Cena announcement of Kevin Owens being included in the John Cena Classic was a nice moment for those involved, but with as much stalling as this show had, including the blatant Marvel advertisement, there was no reason that this segment couldn’t be on television, the same way the rest of the Cena announcements were on television.

The Team Mexico vs. Team USA match was fun and it had a point as it spotlighted Penta, who looks to be on the path to be a top star. The booking of this match emphasized that. Personally, I don’t care about phony Phil’s faux personal grudge with Seth Rollins, but it’s understandable why it was used as the storytelling aspect of this segment. This bout had a lot of action and kept a decent pace throughout the 40-minutue duration. I was a little puzzled by Baron Corbin’s inference to cause Cody Rhodes to be eliminated, because as we’ve seen that the man behind the performer had more to offer than what he was originally given to do in his initial stint with the company, the character of Baron Corbin more or less resumed his role as being interchangeable since his comeback. Granted, he can only work with what he’s given, but I’m not sure that even a feud with Cody would change the audience’s perception of Corbin, particularly with how it was more or less reinforced upon his return to WWE. Penta got the victory to be the sole survivor for Team Mexico.

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s World championship was fine, but didn’t get to the ring until two and a half hours into the broadcast. This wasn’t a subpar match, but it was basically a TV bout in the middle of a marathon pay-per-view that stretched over the four-hour mark so it was forgettable by the end of the night. Liv Morgan retained the title after interference from The Judgment Day.

Very similar to the John Cena announcement, The Rock’s segment was also something that could’ve been saved for TV. Yes, I understand that WWE isn’t going to pass up the chance for Dwayne Johnson to take time out of his filming schedule to appear at an event, and that ESPN wants something to generate more subscribers to the streaming platform, but did this segment serve any actual purpose? As I wrote in an article about the announcement of The Rock’s appearance last week, Dwayne Johnson has been in Hollywood exponentially longer than he was in professional wrestling. I’m not knocking the decision, the acting genre takes less of a toll on the body than taking bumps, and it pays better, but it’s a totally farcical scenario to call this a 30th anniversary when The Rock hasn’t been involved in the sport. As I also mentioned, we’ve seen over the past few years that putting a mic in The Rock’s hand isn’t the automatic home run that it used to be. The segment at Survivor Series fell somewhere in the middle. It got a reaction from the crowd and it was a decent advertisement for his tequila, but what was the point? He left his sun glasses in the ring to signify retirement? The guy became semi-retired literally more than two decades ago so what’s the breaking news here? I will say that it’s always nice to see The Rock’s mom at WWE events because she seems like a very nice lady, almost like everyone’s Polynesian wrestling grandma.

The men’s War Games match was solid, it quite literally brought the pyro and ballyhoo. They kept it different enough that it wasn’t a retread of the women’s cage match earlier. The only criticism that I have doesn’t have anything to do with the action, which was fine, but rather the booking philosophy itself. At this point, most of the WWE matches like this are going to use the standard paint-by-number approach, and there’s nothing necessarily wrong with that, because as mentioned, this pay-per-view was sold on its sizzle. That being said, while I understand that the aftermath of the match was designed for 946 to get their heat back, I don’t see why they couldn’t win the War Games match itself to truly put the faction over. They are four other members of The Bloodline that could’ve been pinned if the concern was to protect Roman Reigns. I really think it was very important to make sure that 946 looked as strong as possible in this feud since there are new faces that aren’t established on the main roster yet. The Bloodline are already cemented as a commodity on Raw, a defeat wouldn’t have changed that, whereas a win for 946 could determine if they become an established faction or a flash in the pan in the big picture.

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

E mail [email protected] | You can follow me on Instagram, Facebook, & Threads @jimlamotta89