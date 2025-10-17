The IInspiration’s TNA Wrestling Contract Has Reportedly Expired

As reported by PWMania.com, the reigning TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay), had their contracts with the company expire following last weekend’s TNA Bound For Glory event.

According to Fightful Select, Lee and McKay are currently not under contract with TNA, as their contracts have officially expired. However, the report indicates that both parties are interested in continuing their partnership, and an extension is anticipated to be signed, although it has not been finalized yet.

Furthermore, it was noted that Lee and McKay prefer short-term deals, a preference they have maintained since leaving WWE.

Lee and McKay returned to TNA Wrestling at the Against All Odds event in June of this year. This marks their second tenure with the company, having previously worked there from October 2021 until April 2022.

They won their titles from The Elegance Brand on the episode that aired last week. The duo also appeared on this week’s NXT as part of a battle royal to determine Jacy Jayne’s challenger for the NXT Women’s Title at Halloween Havoc.