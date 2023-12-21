“The Iron Claw” Film About The Von Erich Family Starring Zac Efron Be Released This Week

“The Iron Claw,” the story of the Von Erich family, will be released in theaters this week.

A24 financed and produced the drama, which was written and directed by Sean Durkin. The plot of the film is as follows:

“Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the family dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.”

The cast includes Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry, Harris Dickinson as David, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich, Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Ric Flair, and Kevin Anton as Harley Race.

Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger, and Harrison Huffman are among the producers working with A24. Access Entertainment and BBC Films helped House Productions develop the film. One of the producers is AEW World Heavyweight champion MJF.

The film will be released in theaters across the country on Friday, December 22. Following its theatrical run, the film will be added to HBO Max and Cinemax.