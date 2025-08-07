The Judgment Day Issues Challenge For AAA TripleManía XXXIII

El Hijo del Vikingo is set to defend his AAA Mega Championship against Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano at this month’s TripleMania XXXIII event.

Recently, WWE released a new video on Instagram featuring The Judgment Day discussing the upcoming event.

In the video, Mysterio asked his stablemates if they would be attending the Premium Live Event (PLE) to support him. The Judgment Day initially proposed a challenge for a tag team match at TripleMania. However, Finn Bálor, Raquel Rodriguez, and JD McDonagh ended up challenging Mr. Iguana, NXT’s Lola Vice, and Niño Hamburguesa instead.

As a result, The Judgment Day will now participate in a 6-Person Mixed Tag Team Match at the event.

AAA TripleMania XXXIII will take place on Saturday, August 16, at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. The show will be streamed live on WWE’s official YouTube channel.