The Miz Addresses His Miz TV Segment With “Invisible John Cena” On RAW

The Miz doesn’t back down from any challenge.

Even invisible ones.

“The A-Lister” recently appeared as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show for an interview, during which he reflected on his Miz TV segment from Monday’s WWE Raw where he attacked an invisible John Cena after interviewing him.

“I don’t care if it’s real Cena, invisible Cena, I’ll take him down each and every time, no doubt in my mind, every day, all day, that’s just the type of person I am,” Miz said. “How dare him push me in my ring. You don’t come into my ring in WWE, on Monday Night Raw, and come onto my show, Miz TV, and push me. I couldn’t believe he ducked my swing, but once he swung at me, I know what’s happening, I know the Skull Crushing Finale is happening, drop him out, and after the promo I threw him out of the ring because that’s the type of man I am. That’s my ring and that’s what I do.”

Miz also gave props to WWE cameraman Stu for his work in the segment on this week’s WWE on USA Network program.

“How great was Stu,” Miz asked. “How great was that camera work? He’s done it so many times, Stu can see him just like I can.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.