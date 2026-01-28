The Miz Predicts GUNTHER And Asuka To Win Royal Rumble

WWE veteran The Miz appeared on ESPN’s Get Up to discuss various topics, including his favorite Royal Rumble moment.

Miz said, “In 2012, I was the first participant, which is the worst spot you could possibly be in because you have to be in there the longest. You want to be number 30. I was number one, was in there for 45 minutes. Almost won, but did not. That was a pretty great moment for me to last as long as I did. Not many superstars are able to do that, especially being the first entrant.

On who he picks to win the Royal Rumble Matches:

“So right now, GUNTHER is taking on AJ Styles in a regular match. But it’s not just a regular match. AJ Styles put his career on the line. And GUNTHER has retired John Cena. He was the last match that John Cena had. He tapped him out, and now I feel like GUNTHER has been on a tear. If he is able to retire AJ Styles that night, then go into the Royal Rumble and win the Royal Rumble, I don’t think anyone can stop GUNTHER and he’s been on a tear. And then for the women’s side, I would say Asuka. A lot of people don’t know this or don’t remember this, but Asuka was my tag team partner in the Mixed Match Challenge, and we ended up winning the Mixed Match Challenge. So she is an absolute star, and I feel like she is able has the capabilities to do and win the Royal Rumble.”

