The Miz vs. Tommaso Ciampa In No DQ Match Set For Next Week’s WWE RAW

You can officially pencil in a new match for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During the post-Money In The Bank episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network show on Monday night from the CFG Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa delivered messages to each other.

The Miz challenged Tommaso Ciampa to a no disqualification match on next week’s Raw. The promo WWE released via YouTube before tonight’s show, which was excellent, that saw Ciampa talking about bringing back that spark in Miz’s eye was aired on Raw.

We then shot backstage for a live promo from The Miz responding to his former friend turned rival.

Using a serious voice, Miz fired back at Ciampa with an excellent promo of his own, where he takes some subtle cryptic shots at Bryan Danielson to put himself over for still being here while others are not.

The match was then made official for next week’s show. The Miz vs. Tommaso Ciampa in a No Disqualification bout.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.