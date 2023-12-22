The Rascalz Sign New Contracts With TNA Wrestling

As IMPACT Wrestling makes the transition back to TNA Wrestling at their upcoming TNA Hard To Kill 2024 pay-per-view, the company continues to announce the signing of talents on social media.

On Thursday, the promotion announced that they have re-signed The Rascalz duo of Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz to new contracts.

“As revealed on IMPACT On AXS TV, The Rascalz have re-signed with TNA Wrestling,” read the announcement posted with an official graphic (see below) on TNA’s X feed.