The Rock Addresses Potential WrestleMania 43 Involvement

With WrestleMania 43 officially set for Saudi Arabia in 2027, The Rock has weighed in on speculation surrounding his potential involvement in the historic Premium Live Event.

Speaking with Raffi Boghosian of Raffi Talks, The Rock struck an optimistic tone when asked about discussions related to WrestleMania 43, while stopping short of confirming anything concrete.

“I’m excited for the brand of WrestleMania, I’m excited for the Kingdom because that is a big show,” The Rock said. “I’m also excited not only for the brand, but I’m excited for our athletes to be able to participate in an event like that, and that is a global event. And so I can’t wait. In terms of the conversations I’ve been having, it’s all good. It will always be good.”

WrestleMania 43 will mark the first time WWE’s flagship event is held in Saudi Arabia, continuing the company’s long-term partnership with the Kingdom. Previous Saudi events have prominently featured legendary names such as The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Goldberg, and Kane, making The Rock’s potential involvement a natural point of discussion.

Rumors surrounding The Rock’s future WrestleMania appearances gained momentum following his high-profile in-ring return at WrestleMania 40, where he played a pivotal role in the event’s headline storyline. While he did not confirm plans for 2027, his comments strongly suggest the door remains open.

In the nearer term, Saudi Arabia will host another major milestone event, with the 2026 Royal Rumble scheduled for January 31 in Riyadh. Whether WrestleMania 43 ultimately features The Rock in the ring, on-screen, or in a behind-the-scenes capacity remains to be seen — but based on his remarks, discussions are very much alive.