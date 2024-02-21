The Rock And Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions Producing Biopic About Ric Flair

According to TheWrap.com, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions are developing a biopic about WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

The Rock issued the following statement about the project:

“WOO!

As a wild kid, who grew up in the wild world of professional wrestling, I idolized, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair. He was one of my heroes. And once I broke into the wrestling business and began to spill my own sweat and blood in arenas across America – my reverence for Ric turned to great respect. Because I realized just how rare and almost impossible it is to truly disrupt the wrestling business, and truly change the game – and that’s exactly what Ric Flair did.

Ric Flair had a relentless passion to be the greatest of all time, but with achieving that GOAT status – he also sacrificed it all and paid a heavy price.

And lived to tell the story.

I’ve known Ric since I was 8 years old when he and my dad, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson were wrestling together in the NWA (National Wrestling Alliance)

This project is personal for me and we at @sevenbucksprod

& #KevinMischer films can’t wait to tell his unbelievable story.

As always, ‘thank you for the house, Ric’

~ people’s champ”

Misher Films’ Kevin Misher, who collaborated with Seven Bucks Productions on the Fighting with My Family film about Paige/Saraya, will also be involved in the project.