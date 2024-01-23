The Rock Appears On ESPN First Take, Talks Potential WrestleMania Main Event

Dwayne Johnson owns The Rock name.

He’s on the Board of Directors for TKO Group.

And he’s still talking about returning to the squared circle on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

During an appearance on ESPN First Take this week, the pro wrestling legend and Hollywood big-shot spoke about the possibility of returning to the ring for an epic showdown against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

“I’m a long gamer,” he said. “I like to build. Something like this, what this is. If, myself and Roman Reigns, were to main event WrestleMania, and I mean this very respectfully of all the WrestleManias prior because I grew up in this business and I love it. We could possibly put on, with us as the main event and this incredible group of men and women, we could possibly put on the greatest and biggest WrestleMania of all time.”

He continued, “There’s a chance [it happens]. I love this business. I love pro wrestling. I love WWE. I also have this deep passion to grow it and build it. If we’re going to do something like this, I want the world to watch.”

Check out the complete interview at ESPN.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.