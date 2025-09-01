The Rock Appears Slimmer Amid Hollywood Commitments, Wrestling Return Unlikely

Fans hoping to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson step back into a WWE ring may have to wait longer, as the Hollywood megastar appears noticeably smaller these days and is fully focused on his acting career.

Johnson has a packed slate of projects, including the live-action adaptation of Moana and a Martin Scorsese crime drama. Most notably, he is preparing for his starring role in The Smashing Machine, a biopic about MMA legend Mark Kerr, which has required a dramatic physical transformation. Known for his trademark muscular build, Johnson has slimmed down and spends three to four hours a day in prosthetic makeup for the film.

Directed by Benny Safdie and co-starring Emily Blunt, the film explores Kerr’s battles with addiction to painkillers and opioids. Johnson admitted the role was one of the most daunting of his career, saying he was “really scared” to take it on. Blunt even described it as “spooky” to see Johnson disappear completely into the character.

Although smaller in stature, The Rock’s star power in Hollywood has never been bigger. His career in film took off after he rose to fame in WWE, where his charisma and mic skills turned him into one of the most popular superstars of all time.

Despite prioritizing acting, Johnson has never fully left the wrestling world behind. He remains a member of the TKO Board of Directors and last appeared at February’s Elimination Chamber premium live event, where he was featured in a segment with John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

While there have been ongoing teases of dream matches with Roman Reigns and Rhodes, the latest update suggests Johnson’s attention is firmly on Hollywood, and not on preparing for another WWE run.