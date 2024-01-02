The Rock Returns To WWE During The “Day 1” 2024 Edition Of RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on ESPN College Gameday today in Pasadena, California. Pasadena is only a couple of hours away from San Diego, where RAW took place. WWE President Nick Khan was seen with The Rock, sparking internet speculation about The Rock possibly appearing on RAW.

WWE was rumored to be looking for an unnamed “former WWE Champion” to appear on RAW, and Triple H even confirmed the rumor.

Jinder Mahal appeared on RAW as a “former WWE champion” and cut a promo about fans having the “audacity” to be disappointed.

The Rock then came to the ring to confront Mahal after he insulted the United States.

The Rock and Mahal exchanged words. Rock sang his own rendition of the National Anthem after getting the crowd to chant “Day 1 Douchebag” at Mahal. Mahal charged at Rock, but Rock fought back and knocked Mahal out with a people’s elbow.

Rock then took the microphone and stated that he was hungry. Rock hinted at a match with Roman Reigns by asking whether he should sit in a booth, at the bar, or at the head of the table.

