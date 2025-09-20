The Rock’s Production Company To Develop A Live-Action Teddy Ruxpin Film

According to Variety, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s production company, Seven Bucks, is teaming up with Amazon MGM Studios to develop a live-action film centered on 1980s icon Teddy Ruxpin. The project will be based on the beloved animatronic toy that became a pop-culture phenomenon during the decade.

The script will be penned by Chris Hazzard and Mike Fontana, with early reports describing the movie’s tone as a blend of Sonic the Hedgehog and Elf.

Johnson and Dany Garcia will produce the film under the Seven Bucks banner, alongside Hiram Garcia, Story Kitchen’s Dmitri M. Johnson, and Michael Lawrence Goldberg.

First launched in 1985 by Alchemy II, Teddy Ruxpin was the world’s first animated talking toy, selling more than eight million units globally and generating $8 billion in franchise revenue.

The character also inspired an animated TV series, The Adventures of Teddy Ruxpin, which ran for one season in 1986.