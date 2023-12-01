The Undertaker Offers Extremely High Praise For Logan Paul

The Undertaker thinks highly of Logan Paul.

During a recent episode of the Six Feet Under podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend offered high praise for the reigning WWE United States Champion, noting he has what it takes to be “really, really special.”

“Dude, I tell you what, it’s amazing guys like him, obviously incredibly athletic,” he said. “I met him once at WrestleMania last year in LA briefly.”

He continued, “Man, if he wanted to, I think he could be really, really special. Not that he isn’t. I mean, athletically he can do everything, but I mean, if he would kind of invest some of his time too, I mean, what he’s done already with, I mean, is pretty astounding, really. It’s not easy to get in and have matches of that caliber that quickly. I think a little more work in the storytelling department.”

Check out the complete episode of the Six Feet Under podcast with The Undertaker at Patreon.com. H/T to SEScoops.com for transcribing the above quotes.