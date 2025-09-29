The Undertaker Shares His Personal Mount Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker appeared on “Nightcap” to discuss various topics, including his personal Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.

Undertaker said, “I go back to who were the most instrumental in the history of wrestling. I put Andre the Giant on there, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold [Steve Austin], and the fourth, Ric Flair. I think those guys are synonymous with the history of our industry.”

He continued, “There’s been guys that are better talkers. There’s guys that have been better wrestlers, but for guys that had impact, those are my four.”

On Andre’s impact:

“Most people didn’t understand with Andre, and this is what he was doing back then, he was in a different place every day. He would be down in Midsouth, then he would be in California, and then he would go to Japan. He was the international superstar long before anybody else. He was the first guy that was on Johnny Carson and all of those shows.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.