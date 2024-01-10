The Undertaker Shares His Thoughts On One Of His Most Unusual Moments From 2009

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker posted a video clip of himself from 2009 on his Twitter (X) account, where he competed in a rare 2-On-3 Handicap Match in a House Show between himself and Triple H vs. Legacy (“The Viper” Randy Orton, Ted DiBiase Jr. and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes).

It was shown on the video that The Phenom was pumped up, and he even threw some water on himself as he tried to hype Triple H up to make the hot tag. The spot has received a number of interesting comments over the years as this is unlike anything the WWE Hall of Famer has ever done.

You can check out Undertaker’s post below.