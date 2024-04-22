The WWE Creative Team Initially Laughed At Matt Riddle’s Idea Of Teaming With Randy Orton As RK-Bro

Former WWE star Matt Riddle recently appeared as a guest on the Johnny I Pro Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Riddle reflected on his RK-Bro tag team with Randy Orton:

“Randy was supposed to wrestle Braun Strowman one night and I was supposed to tag with Drew against Mace and T Bar you know when Retribution was still around. I don’t know what happened but Randy and Braun didn’t end up wrestling and they switched Braun with me. So I got to wrestle Randy instead. After we worked Randy spoke very highly of me. He’s like ‘I want to do something else with him’ and they already had plans that we tag.”

“Weeks before this I suggested we tag as RK Bro and the writing team just kinda laughed at me. Which most of my ideas they laugh and then like 2 weeks later they’ll be like ‘Hey I think we gotta do this’ and I’m like ‘Sounds awesome.’ I don’t even bring it up to them.”

You can check out the complete interview below: