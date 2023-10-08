The Young Bucks Appear On “Hey! (EW),” Stokely Hathaway Jokes With Big Bill, More

– The Young Bucks are the latest guests on RJ City’s “Hey! (EW)” digital series. Check out Nick and Matt Jackson sitting down with the AEW broadcast team member and personality via the video embedded below.

The @YoungBucks: Up Close & Too Personal on a brand new Hey! (EW) with @RJCity1; watch it right now! ▶️ https://t.co/FIto6yMp9a pic.twitter.com/2faY2AxfAS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2023

– The Elite are celebrating a birthday today, as Michael Nakazawa turned 48. AEW posted the following “happy birthday” message to the Japanese wrestling veteran via the following post on their official Twitter (X) page.

– Stokely Hathaway had some fun at the expense of Big Bill on social media on Saturday evening. Prior to Big Bill and “Absolute” Ricky Starks capturing the AEW World Tag-Team Championships from FTR on AEW Collision, Stokely shared a photo of Big Bill having a pre-match meal. He quipped in the caption, “The only person I know who goes to a fried chicken spot and only orders grilled chicken. Big Bill supremacy! Congrats, bro.” Check out the post and the photo below.