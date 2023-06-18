The Young Bucks Fire Back At CM Punk’s “Counterfeit Bucks” Line On AEW Collision

“One-dollar bill, Phil.”

That was the set-up.

“Counterfeit Bucks.”

That was the punchline.

CM Punk made his long-awaited All Elite Wrestling return on the series premiere of AEW Collision on Saturday night at the United Center in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

“The Best in the World” kicked off the debut episode of the new weekly two-hour prime time Saturday night cable television show on TNT with his “TELL ME WHEN I’M TELLING LIES” pipe-bomb promo.

During the fiery promo segment, “The Second City Saint” began by stating, “I don’t know if you guys have heard … but I’m tired of being nice.”

From that point on, the gloves were off and the pro wrestling legend began getting a lot off of his chest.

He would go on to point out a sign in the crowd that says, “CM Punk is my hero,” as well as ones that say, “Pepsi Phil” and “CM Junk.” He then stated, “Love me, cheer me. Hate me, but you don’t do that because you know I’m right,” before sharing the “One Bill Phil” nickname someone gave him because he’s the one genuine article in a business “full of counterfeit Bucks.”

Rim shot!

The line was a not-so-cryptic verbal jab at The Young Bucks — Nick and Matt Jackson — referencing the issues he has had with them, as well as “Hangman” Adam Page and others. These date back to their behind-the-scenes brawl after the infamous AEW ALL OUT 2023 post-show media scrum with CM Punk and Tony Khan, which ultimately resulted in Punk taking a hiatus from the company for over nine months.

In response to the dig, The Young Bucks responded in a very Young Buck type of way. Nick and Matt updated their official Twitter bio, a space they often use to insert quotes, sarcastic comments, cryptic messages and other topics from the internet wrestling community that are relevant at the time.

The new Twitter bio for The Young Bucks reads, “If it were 2018, we’d already have a ‘Counterfeit Bucks’ shirt available on PWT. 😂 Kill it y’all!”

For those who missed CM Punk’s “TELL ME WHEN I’M TELLING LIES” pipe bomb promo from the debut episode of AEW Collision by clicking here.