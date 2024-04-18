The Young Bucks Tease “Big Surprises” For AEW Dynasty 2024

Expect big surprises this Sunday night at AEW Dynasty 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri.

And that’s straight from the AEW EVPs themselves!

The Young Bucks duo of Nicholas and Matthew Jackson continue to make the media rounds to promote their ladder match showdown against FTR for the vacant AEW World Tag-Team Championships at this Sunday’s pay-per-view, and during a recent Sports Illustrated interview, they dropped a big tease for the show.

“Expect us to put on a show,” Matthew Jackson said. “Nobody does pay-per-view like AEW. Expect big surprises.”

He continued, “No other tag team in history consistently performs in big title matches like us. Expect us to start our historic third tag team title run, the one that’ll go down as the greatest of our career.”

Nicholas Jackson added, “We have the most talented roster in wrestling history, thanks to Tony and your EVPs, and we try to top every pay-per-view with an even better one. Dynasty will go down in history as one of the best pay-per-view events in wrestling history.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com, and join us here on 4/21 for live AEW Dynasty 2024 results from St. Louis, MO.