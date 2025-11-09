The Young Professor To Host This Thursday’s Live Episode Of TNA iMPACT

The Young Professor has announced on his Facebook that he will be hosting this Thursday’s live episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV. The event will take place at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida. Additionally, he mentioned that he will be attending the events on Friday and Saturday.

The Young Professor announced, “DEBUT INCOMING!! I’m excited to announce I’ll be hosting next week in Orlando, FL for TNA Wrestling at Full Sail University!” He continued, “For all of the live fans in attendance, you’ll be hanging out with me, keeping the energy high as the TNA Superstars put on some incredible shows on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night. Tickets are limited so if you want to come out next week, jump on it now and I’ll see you in Orlando! 🗣️🎙️ #host #mc #emcee #hypeman #wrestling #TNA”

TNA Turning Point will occur on Friday, November 14th, at Full Sail University. This will be followed by the latest round of iMPACT TV tapings on Saturday, November 15th.