Thekla Discusses Possible Additions To Triangle Of Madness

AEW star Thekla appeared on AEW Unrestricted to discuss various topics, including the Triangle of Madness.

Thekla said, “I saw it coming, honestly. I think there are so many parallels, especially with me and Julia and how we move in the ring and also our love for extravagant visuals. She’s got a very artistic mind too, that’s my base too. We’re all into the same type of music also, so I think there’s a base with that. I was not shocked at all, I think it’s a phenomenal fit. I’m just excited to see where we can take it.”

On possible additions to the group:

“For now, I just hope people are going to are going to stick with madness and hopefully call us that too because in my head, I think we could definitely use some more people on our team and I’d love it if we expanded at some point. Maybe even guys. If we become a thing and compete with the other bigger units, I’d love that. It seems like we’re probably the first female unit in AEW.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)