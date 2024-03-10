There Has Been “A Lot More Trust In Commentators” Since The WWE Regime Change

During an interview with Chris Novak of Awful Announcing, long-time WWE analyst Michael Cole talked about Corey Graves joining the WWE Smackdown brand as a play-by-play announcer.

Cole said, “It’s a different world. Corey came in at a good time. Under the new regime now, things are looser. The direction’s different. There’s a lot more trust in commentators now than there was before. We are having the opportunity to be ourselves. Open up, develop character, call pro wrestling, sports entertainment, the way we want to. Corey was able to jump in under this new regime, and it was the perfect chance to make a switch. This was the time to do it.”

“And at the end of the day, when we gave him the shot? He’s been killing it. I believe he’s the heir apparent.”