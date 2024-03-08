Third Inductees For 2024 Class Of WWE Hall Of Fame Revealed

The US Express is headed to WrestleMania XL Weekend.

On Friday, WWE announced the third inductee for the 2024 class of the WWE Hall of Fame, as former tag-team The US Express, Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda, will take their rightful place among wrestling legends.

Windham and Rotunda join previously announced inductees Paul Heyman and Bull Nakano as inductees for the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 Class.

The 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to take place during WrestleMania XL Weekend in early April.

BREAKING: As first reported by @ringer, The U.S. Express will be inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2024! FULL DETAILS 👉 https://t.co/HYzJhIOiV3 pic.twitter.com/GSgUeoKwSZ — WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2024