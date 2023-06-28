This Year’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Scheduled For 9/20

Following the success of its most recent pay-per-view event, Forbidden Door, AEW will be looking forward to not just the historic All In at Wembley Stadium and All Out in Chicago, but also future events, including a return to Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In September 2021, AEW held its first stadium event in New York City, with the Grand Slam special edition of Dynamite.

The 2021 edition got 1.273 million viewers and a 0.48 key demo rating, while last year’s programme drew 1.039 million viewers and a 0.35 rating, despite including five title matches.

In the main event of the 2022 event, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to win the vacant AEW World Heavyweight Title.

The Mat Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian revealed that the third part of the event will take place on September 20th. Collision is also likely to be played at the arena by AEW.