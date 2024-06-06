Three Competitors Announced For 2024 Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament

By
James Hetfield
-

The 2024 Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament is set to take place on Friday, August 23 in Spencer, Indiana and three competitors have already been announced.

Cole Radrick announced that Rachel Armstrong, Hunter Drake and Dylan Cole will be the first three pro wrestling stars to compete in the upcoming tournament.

 

