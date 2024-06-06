Three Competitors Announced For 2024 Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament

The 2024 Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament is set to take place on Friday, August 23 in Spencer, Indiana and three competitors have already been announced.

Cole Radrick announced that Rachel Armstrong, Hunter Drake and Dylan Cole will be the first three pro wrestling stars to compete in the upcoming tournament.

🚨Entrant #1🚨 Entering the 2nd Non-Annual #TheSmitty is one of the fastest rising talents in the United States. An international talent with multiple visits to Europe comes to Spencer, Indiana! MISS 450 Rachel Armstrong has entered the Smitty! Will she have what it takes? pic.twitter.com/BN7LqwcbD0 — raddy daddy (@ColeRadrick) June 3, 2024

🚨The Smitty Announcements 🚨 TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!! Entering the 2nd Non/Annual #TheSmitty is a 2nd Generation talent who’s quickly becoming everyone’s favorite wrestler to hate. The Number #2 Entrant is… “The Menace” Dylan Cole! Will Dylan Cole ruin the fun and be #1? pic.twitter.com/NRkpD8xAb6 — raddy daddy (@ColeRadrick) June 3, 2024