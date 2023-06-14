Three WWE Stars Expected To Turn Heel Soon

WWE is still planning a significant heel turn.

As seen last Friday night on SmackDown, Bianca Belair expressed her displeasure with Charlotte Flair getting a title shot against Asuka because she expected her rematch to take place first.

Belair then went on social media to make her point heard. This is obviously her storyline direction, and it appears to be leading to her heel turn. WWE insider Boozer Rasslin revealed that there are plans for Belair to turn heel in the coming months, and those plans have not changed.

The insider also stated that there are plans for The Street Profits to turn heel. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have cooled off this year, but it’s possible that’s on purpose because they want to be heels. Wrestlers in WWE frequently lose matches before turning heel or face. “Yea it’s been cooking for a while. I guess” The insider said about the heel turn plans.

Ford recently lost a Money In The Bank qualifying match to LA Knight. At WWE live events, both men lost tag team matches to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Last month, they were defeated in a dark match by The Usos.

If The Street Profits continue to lose matches and Bianca Belair loses her rematch with Asuka (whenever that match occurs), the looming heel turn is the most likely explanation.