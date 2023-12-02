Thunder Rosa Reveals How She Learned Of CM Punk’s Shocking WWE Return

How did Thunder Rosa react to the shocking news in the world of pro wrestling regarding former AEW Champion CM Punk making his surprise return to WWE at Survivor Series in his hometown Chicago, Illinois this past weekend?

The former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about exactly that during her recent appearance on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

“People were blowing up my phone,” Rosa said. “‘Did you see what happened?’ ‘No, I was working.’ I have to confess, it was a touch of heartbreak and happiness. I love Phil, as a person. I want him to be successful. I wish things would have gone completely different and that he was still working with us.”

Rosa continued, “I’m really happy that he is fulfilling his dream because he loves professional wrestling and he has a very strong passion for professional wrestling. Working with Phil, in my perspective, I’m talking about me, it has been positive, and enriching. I really feel we all deserve second chances, I firmly believe in second chances. This is a way that, everybody needs to recognize that Phil has had many chances and this is his last chance in professional wrestling. A lot of people thought it was never going to happen and it was a huge surprise.”

