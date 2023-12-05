Ticket Sales Picking Up For This Week’s AEW Dynamite In Montreal

Wrestle Tix is reporting that AEW has sold 4,457 tickets for this week’s AEW Dynamite show at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Wednesday night, December 6, 2023.

There are only 1,422 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for 5,879 seats.

On tap for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is TNT Champion Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland, AEW Women’s Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue, plus AEW Continental Classic Tournament action with Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Briscoe, Jon Moxley vs. Rush and Jay White vs. Jay Lethal.

