Tiffany Stratton Responds To Criticism Over High-Risk Dive Spots

Ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2026, Tiffany Stratton addressed a question that has followed her since her NXT breakout — why opponents don’t always catch her on high-risk dives.

Speaking with Adrian Hernandez, Stratton was asked directly why some of her signature aerial spots — particularly her swanton-style dives in NXT — result in rough landings rather than clean catches.

Her response was honest and technical.

“That’s a very good question. And I do feel like I’m not just diving onto people with no form, just hoping to be caught. Like, I’m diving with pointed toes, I’m arching in my swantons. So I feel like I come down very, very, very fast. I understand—I’m coming down like a bullet.”

Stratton acknowledged that her execution likely contributes to the difficulty of catching her. The tighter her form and the faster her descent, the less time opponents have to adjust positioning.

“It would be nice to get caught here and there, every so often. But I’m very grateful that I haven’t been hurt. I’ve just had a couple of sore backs, and that’s been about it.”

Her comments highlight both the athletic precision behind her dives and the physical toll of performing them consistently.

With Elimination Chamber looming — a structure known for punishing falls and unforgiving steel — Stratton’s aerial confidence will likely be tested again. If history is any indication, she won’t be holding anything back.

High risk has always been part of “Tiffy Time.”