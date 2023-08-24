Title Match Set For WWE Superstar Spectacle Next Month In India

According to reports, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles will be on the line in India next month.

According to Sportskeeda, Jinder Mahal has revealed that Veer and Sanga of Indus Sher will face Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Superstar Spectacular. For Veer and Sanga, Mahal will be ringside.

WWE had planned a large live event for India this past January, but it was canceled, and the upcoming Superstar Spectacle event was announced instead. Veer and Sanga were said to be a “huge part” of the return to India. Veer was suffering from a broken finger at the time, and it was reported that WWE was being “extra cautious” with the minor injury because they did not want Veer to miss the event in India. It was also stated that due to the importance of the India return, WWE required Indus Sher to be healthy.

A vignette reintroducing Veer and Sanga, narrated by Mahal, aired on WWE’s flagship TV show on July 10, but that was the last time they were mentioned. Since the Fall of 2022, Veer and Sanga have been on a sort of start-and-stop push. It was recently reported that WWE officials were high on Indus Sher and that the company wanted to push the team into the Indian market.

In the 2023 WWE Draft, the Indus Sher trio was drafted from WWE NXT to RAW. They’ve worked four matches since then, including a victory over enhancement talents Drake Thompson and Lavar Barbie on the May 15 RAW, a victory over Javier Bernal and Kevin Ventura-Cortes on the May 29 RAW, a victory over Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander on the June 19 RAW, and a victory over Apollo Crews and Akira Tozawa on the August 10 Main Event episode.

Although no matches for Superstar Spectacle have been announced as of this writing, WWE has confirmed that John Cena will return to the ring that night for his first-ever match in India.

WWE Superstar Spectacular 2023 will take place on Friday, September 8 at Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana, India’s G. M. C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium.