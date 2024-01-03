TNA Announces Second Entrant For Knockout Ultimate X Match At Hard To Kill 2024

The second entrant in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at TNA Hard To Kill 2024 is set.

On Tuesday, TNA Wrestling announced via social media that Xia Brookside is the second official entrant in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at the first pay-per-view to return under the TNA Wrestling promotional banner.

Previously announced as the first entrant in the bout is Gisele Shaw.

TNA Hard To Kill is scheduled to take place at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

BREAKING: @XiaBrookside will make her TNA debut in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at TNA #HardToKill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas. Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/xnu2ERrYoO pic.twitter.com/pJORDcw3LW — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 2, 2024