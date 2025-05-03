TNA Banning Blading And Excessive Bleeding Moving Forward

PWInsider.com reports that TNA Wrestling has decided to eliminate blading and excessive bleeding from their matches moving forward.

This policy change was announced to the locker room on Friday. It aims to protect the talents and consider the interests of current and potential advertisers and partners.

The last match to feature excessive bleeding will be the Dog Collar match that took place during this week’s television tapings. However, incidental bleeding, such as bloody noses and mouths, will still be permitted, as these can occur naturally during matches. Heavy bleeding, on the other hand, is no longer allowed.